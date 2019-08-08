China, Japan to hold new round of strategic dialogue - Xinhua

China’s news agency, Xinhua, reports comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, as she announced earlier today that the Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba will hold a new round of China-Japan strategic dialogue on Aug. 10 in Japan.

Hua said: "China hopes to strengthen political mutual trust and further promote the improvement of bilateral ties through this dialogue."

Its worth noting that Japan is a strong American ally and hence, we could expect the Japanese officials to advocate a break-through over the US-China trade stalemate.

Meanwhile, the above piece has virtually no impact on the market sentiment, which is purely driven by the Yuan price-action so far this week.