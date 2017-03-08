China issues rules to curb state firms' overseas investment risks - RTRS

China issues rules to curb state firms' overseas investment risks - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Earlier today Reuters reported a statement out from the Chinese finance ministry on Wednesday, citing the latest guidelines issued on overseas investment of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
The latest regulatory measures introduced by China are in lieu to tighten controls on outbound investment and financial risks.
The statement read: The guidelines will help "strengthen financial management of overseas investment of state-owned enterprises, prevent financial risks and improve investment efficiency."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.