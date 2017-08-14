China: Issues of US trade and North Korea are not connected

China: Issues of US trade and North Korea are not connectedBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, came out on the wires earlier today, commenting on the US-North Korea trade relationship at a regular press briefing.
Key Headlines via Reuters:
Issues of US trade and North Korea are not connected
There is no future in a trade war between China and the United States.
Essence of US-China trade is mutually beneficial and win win
