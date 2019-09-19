China is not as anxious to reach a deal as the US side thought - Hu Xijin

During talks between Chinese and US negotiators, Hu Xijin, the Chief in Editor at the Global Times tweets a defensive argument.

Hu Xijin, the Chief in Editor at the Global Times, has recebtly tweeted the following:

Both China and the US should cherish the current talks. Many US officials easily misread China’s goodwill, think it shows Beijing’s weakness. China doesn’t like talking tough before the negotiations, but I know China is not as anxious to reach a deal as the US side thought.

This comes during talks between Chinese and US negotiators that have started getting together again this week in Washington and during a number of meetings taking place over the next few weeks.