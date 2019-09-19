- During talks between Chinese and US negotiators, Hu Xijin, the Chief in Editor at the Global Times tweets a defensive argument.
- "I know China is not as anxious to reach a deal as the US side thought."
Hu Xijin, the Chief in Editor at the Global Times, has recebtly tweeted the following:
Both China and the US should cherish the current talks. Many US officials easily misread China’s goodwill, think it shows Beijing’s weakness. China doesn’t like talking tough before the negotiations, but I know China is not as anxious to reach a deal as the US side thought.
This comes during talks between Chinese and US negotiators that have started getting together again this week in Washington and during a number of meetings taking place over the next few weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats, holds on to modest intraday gains
Having spent the day within familiar levels, the EUR/USD pair is once again retreating from the 1.1070/80 resistance area. Dollar in better shape against most major rivals after post-Fed’s correction.
GBP/USD above 1.2500 as Juncker says there could be a deal by October 31
EU’s Juncker said that if the objectives of the backstop are met through alternative arrangements, the backstop won´t be needed, adding that there could be a deal by the October deadline. GBP/USD hits fresh 7-week highs in the 1.2530 region.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.