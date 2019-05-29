China is mulling qualitative change in countermeasures - Global Times

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese news outlet Global Times, argues that the U.S. is trying to destroy China rather than trying to protect its own rights.

"US crackdown on Chinese companies including Huawei is no longer like a trade war. The US is shifting from protecting its interests to destroying China. It increasingly resembles air striking Chinese high-tech companies. China is mulling qualitative change in countermeasures," Xijin tweeted out.