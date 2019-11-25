China: Is GDP growth overstated? – Standard Chartered

According to analysts at Standard Chartered, some market participants believe China’s 2019 GDP growth has been overstated, citing the rising discrepancy between GDP growth and income growth.
Key Quotes
“Nominal GDP grew 7.9% y/y in the first three quarters of 2019, while average income growth – measured by urban household disposable income, industrial profits and government tax revenues – was only 2.1% y/y, a discrepancy of 5.8ppt. In theory, these two growth rates should be equal.”
“We estimate a discrepancy of 2.1ppt (not 5.8ppt) between GDP growth and income growth in the first three quarters of 2019, based on our preferred income indicators. This is within the historical range of 0.1-2.3ppt from 2013-17.”
“Faster GDP growth by production than by income, in our view, reflects rising downward pressure on China’s economy since the beginning of 2019.”
“We prefer using industrial sales revenues rather than industrial profits to measure company income across all industries (hereafter referred to as ‘all company income’), partly because the industrial sector’s share of GDP has fallen, to 34% in 2018 from 41% in 2008. On the other hand, the share of the services industry rose from 43% to 52% over the same period.”
“The government’s primary income from production taxes is only 14% of GDP, limiting the impact of falling tax revenues on calculating GDP growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, after German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95, but fears of a recession persist.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.