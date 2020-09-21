China injects 210 billion yuan liquidity into market - Xinhua News Agency

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 210 billion yuan into the banking system through open market operations during the last week.

During Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 period, the central bank injected 600 billion yuan via medium-term lending facility (MLF) while 200 billion yuan of MLF matured.

In other words, the PBOC conducted MFL operations to ensure liquidity remains at a reasonable level.

On Monday, the central bank kept one- and five-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%.