China: Inflation jitters re-emerged – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, assesses the latest inflation figures in the Chinese economy.
Key Quotes
“China’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained in decline at -0.2% y/y in February (Bloomberg: -0.3%, Jan: -0.3%), again due to a high comparison base. Both food and non-food CPI fell by 0.2% y/y. However, sustained month-on-month (m/m) gains in CPI suggests there remain some underlying price pressure even as the overall outlook has remained subdued.”
“We expect the headline inflation to rebound back into positive from March as the high base effect wears off. For the full-year 2021, our forecast for CPI remains at 2.6% (2020: 2.5%), below the 3.0% target set by the National People’s Congress (NPC). Nonetheless, there is upside risk should the higher PPI be translated into consumer prices.”
“Producer Price Index (PPI) jumped sharply by 1.7% y/y in February (Bloomberg: 1.5%, Jan: 0.3%). We expect further pick-up in the PPI inflation from the low base last year and sustained commodity prices. A stronger-than-expected recovery in global demand may pose further upside risks to PPI. After two preceding years of decline, we expect PPI to rebound to 4.0% this year (2020: -1.8%).”
“As China is a major part of the global supply chain, the strong rebound in PPI may further fuel concerns about the global inflation outlook. Nonetheless, it must be emphasised that China’s PPI is still being led by higher commodity prices while global demand will likely take longer to recover which thus supports the continuation of the current monetary policy stance this year.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.