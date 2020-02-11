China: Inflation expected to edge higher – UOB

Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, at UOB Group, gives her opinions on the uptick in Chinese consumer prices.
Key Quotes
“China’s January Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at its largest pace since October 2011 at 5.4% y/y which was attributed to the Lunar New Year, outbreak of 2019-nCov and a lower base of comparison last year.”
“In January, the main driver of CPI was again pork prices which rose 116.0% y/y, up from 97.0% y/y in December. This is a record high monthly gain since data was available in 2005… Overall, core CPI (excluding food and energy) crept higher to 1.5% y/y in January from 1.4% y/y in the two preceding months.”
“Although the higher inflation in January was mainly due to the Lunar New Year demand, we expect price pressure to remain to the upside in the near-term due to the 2019-nCov outbreak which has led to supply constraints and higher transport costs in parts of the country.”
“We could see higher inflation in the near-term, depending on how the 2019-nCov outbreak pans out and the extent of recovery in consumer demand thereafter. Our full-year 2020 inflation forecast is at 2.6% (2019: 2.9%) which we will review at a later date. Meanwhile, the negative growth risks in China could weigh on the PPI recovery.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.29 ahead of UK GDP release
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, above Monday's lows. UK GDP figures are set to show stagnation in Q4 2019. The EU and the UK have toughened their stances ahead of official talks and the BOE's Carney will speak later.
EUR/USD trying to stabilize above 1.09 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 yet at the lowest in four months as the dollar takes a breather. Markets are less worried about the coronavirus outbreak and testimonies from the ECB's Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears subside, trio of central bankers set to move USD, EUR, GBP
The coronavirus' death toll has topped 1,000 as the disease continues spreading, but the infection rate seems to have stabilized. Stock markets around the world have turned up and the safe-haven US dollar, Japanese yen, and Gold are all on the back foot.
Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green
Gold reports losses amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index. Prices have dived below the trendline rising from Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 lows, as seen on the hourly chart, signaling an end of the bounce from recent lows below $1,550.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.