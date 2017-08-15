China increases US Treasuries holdings for the 5th straight month

China increases US Treasuries holdings for the 5th straight monthBy Dhwani Mehta
According to Treasury Department data released late-Tuesday, China reclaimed its spot as the world's biggest holder of the US Treasuries, having increased its holdings of Treasuries for the fifth consecutive month, Bloomberg reports.
China holds $1.15 trillion of the US bonds, notes and bills in June, up $44.3 billion from May.
Japan owned $1.09 trillion, a decrease of $20.5 billion from its total in May. Japan had overtaken China in October as the largest holder of American government bond.
The two countries account for more than a third of all foreign ownership of Treasuries, which gained by $47.7 billion in June to $6.17 trillion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.