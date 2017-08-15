China increases US Treasuries holdings for the 5th straight month

According to Treasury Department data released late-Tuesday, China reclaimed its spot as the world's biggest holder of the US Treasuries, having increased its holdings of Treasuries for the fifth consecutive month, Bloomberg reports.

China holds $1.15 trillion of the US bonds, notes and bills in June, up $44.3 billion from May.

Japan owned $1.09 trillion, a decrease of $20.5 billion from its total in May. Japan had overtaken China in October as the largest holder of American government bond.

The two countries account for more than a third of all foreign ownership of Treasuries, which gained by $47.7 billion in June to $6.17 trillion.