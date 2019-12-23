Analysts at TD Securities note that China has announced a cut in import tariffs on 859 items from Jan 1 2020, but is not related to the US-China trade talks or Phase 1 trade deal.

Key Quotes

“According to China's State Council, New Zealand, Peru, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Iceland , Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Chile, Georgia, and Pakistan will benefit from tariff reductions.”

“From July 1 2020 tariffs on goods from Switzerland and Asia-Pac will be further reduced. These tariffs reductions are being undertaken to meet domestic consumption needs eg in Pork, with the impact of African Swine Disease severely impacting domestic supply.”