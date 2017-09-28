China has comprehensively implemented UN sanctions on N. Korea

China has comprehensively implemented UN sanctions on N. KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
Gao Feng, a spokesman for the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, via Reuters, the UN sanctions gave a “cushioning” or buffer period for implementation of the ban on coal and seafood imports from North Korea, while adding that China has comprehensively implemented UN sanctions on the North.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.