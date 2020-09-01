China halts barley imports from Australian firm

China’s Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday, it halted the imports of barley from the Australian firm CBH Grain.

The Ministry said that it found harmful insects in the imports from Australia’s largest exporter of grain products.

This comes after China Customs suspended the imports of beef from Australian firm John Dee Warwick after they detected a banned chloramphenicol substance.

The diplomatic ties between both the countries continue to remain sour, although the above report had little to no impact on the market sentiment.

AUD/USD trades better bid around 0.7480 after having failed above 0.7400 earlier today. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures defend 3500, up 0.35% on the day.