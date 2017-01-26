China Gold International Resources provides 2017 outlook - RTRS

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd provides preliminary 2016 production and guidance and 2017 outlook, via Reuters.

Key Details:

2016 gold production of 185,051 ounces from Chang Shan Hao gold mine

Copper production in 2017 is expected to be doubled to approximately 79 million pounds

2016 gold production of 26,249 ounces from Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine increased by 9% since 2015

CSH mine is expected to produce about 193,000 ounces of gold in 2017

Company's consolidated gold production from CSH, Jiama Mines will be 218,700 ounces for 2017