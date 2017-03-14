China: General thrust of the data is constructive - BBH

China: General thrust of the data is constructive - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to the analysts at BBH, the main economic news today comes from China and the general thrust of the data is constructive which suggests that the world's second-largest economy is off to a firm start in 2017.
Key Quotes
“Due to the Lunar New Year distortions, China reports January-February data combined. Industrial output rose 6.3% year-over-year. This was a little better sequentially and slightly above expectations. Fixed investment rose 8.9%, which is also an improvement from the last report and above expectations.”
“To the extent there was the disappointment, it came from retail sales. The 9.5% increase is the first sub-10% reading since 2003. The incredible year-over-year growth in retail sales has been slowing gradually for several years. Recall the 12-month average year-over-year rate peaked in 2008 near 21.4%. It is now at 10.2%.”