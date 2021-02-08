China FX reserves to get boost from yuan rally – Times

China's foreign exchange reserves are likely to rise given the weakening US dollar index and a stronger yuan, the Securities Times reported, citing analysts.

Key quotes

“The dollar index may weaken given the Federal Reserve's low-rate policies and record-high US trade and fiscal deficits.”

“China-US interest rate spreads and China's robust trade surplus favor the yuan.”

“China's FX reserves stood at USD3.21 trillion at the end-Jan, down USD5.9 billion from end-December. “

Related reads