China FX reserves rise for the 6th straight month in July

The Chinese central bank, PBOC, published its monthly forex reserves data, showing that China’s FX reserves have climbed for the sixth straight month for the first time since June 2014.

Key Details:

China FX reserves end-July USD 3.081trln vs 3.057trln prev

Gold reserves $75.084bln vs $73.585bln end-June

Gold reserves 59.24 mln fine troy oz as prev

Meanwhile, China FX Regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange's (SAFE) crossed the wires, noting the following:

Reserves in July boosted by appreciation of non-USD currencies

Cross border flows remain stable

Reserves expected to remain stable in future