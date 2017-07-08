China FX reserves rise for the 6th straight month in July

China FX reserves rise for the 6th straight month in JulyBy Dhwani Mehta
The Chinese central bank, PBOC, published its monthly forex reserves data, showing that China’s FX reserves have climbed for the sixth straight month for the first time since June 2014.
Key Details:
China FX reserves end-July USD 3.081trln vs 3.057trln prev
Gold reserves $75.084bln vs $73.585bln end-June
Gold reserves 59.24 mln fine troy oz as prev
Meanwhile, China FX Regulator, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange's (SAFE) crossed the wires, noting the following:
Reserves in July boosted by appreciation of non-USD currencies
Cross border flows remain stable
Reserves expected to remain stable in future
