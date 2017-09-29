China fund managers cut proposed equity exposure for next 3 months – RTRS poll

China fund managers cut proposed equity exposure for next 3 months – RTRS pollBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the latest Reuters poll, the Chinese fund managers reduced their proposed equity exposure to one-year lows.
Reuters polled 8 fund managers
Key Findings:
Proposed equity exposure down from 76.9% to 73.8% at 1-year lows
Fund managers maintain bond exposure for next 3 months at 10%
Increase proposed cash allocations for next 3 months to 16.3% from 13.1%
