China ForeignMin Wang: Need to avoid further escalation of N. Korea situation

China ForeignMin Wang: Need to avoid further escalation of N. Korea situationBy Dhwani Mehta
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi crossed the wires now, via Reuters, showing urgency to resolve the North Korea crisis.
Key Headlines:
Need to avoid further escalation of situation
Especially need to prevent resorting to arms
Reiterates opposition to US THAAD anti-missile system in Korea
THAAD not beneficial to resolving North Korea issue, damages global strategic balance
Situation on Korean peninsula very dangerous
