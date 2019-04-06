China ForeignMin: The US argument on trade white paper makes no sense

Reuters reports the latest statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, with the key headlines found below.

The US argument on trade white paper makes no sense.

Urges US to read trade white paper properly.

The US statement is shifting blame towards China, who is innocent.

China is clear that every setback in trade talks is due to US breaking consensus.

China has resolve, ability to defend its rights, interests.

Chinese nationals are encountering difficulties in the US.

China asks its institutions in us to improve safety awareness.