China ForeignMin Spokesman Geng urges US to halt pressure on Chinese companies

Speaking at a daily press briefing on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang urged the US to stop unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies, per Reuters.

This comes after The New York Times reported earlier today that the US President Trump will allow some sales to China's Huawei.

The risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the crucial US-China trade talks that may end up in some kind of a trade deal. However, a fallout in the trade talks cannot be ruled, as we have seen on several occasions in the past.