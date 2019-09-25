China ForeignMin Spokesman Geng: No comment on Trump impeachment enquiry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang refused to comment on the US President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, saying that it’s an internal affair of the US.

On the recent US criticism on China’s Xinjiang region, Geng said the Ministry is resolutely opposed to the US comments.

This comes after the United States condemned what it called China's "horrific campaign of repression" against Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang at an event on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Markets remain wary whether the renewed US-China tussle on human rights could weigh on the recent trade optimism between both the countries. The risk appetite is seen fading, with the S&P 500 futures back in the red alongside the European equities while USD/JPY is seen trimming gains to now trade near 107.25 region.