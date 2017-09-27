China Foreign Ministry Spox: Military means not an option to resolve Korea situation

China Foreign Ministry Spox: Military means not an option to resolve Korea situationBy Dhwani Mehta
Speaking at a daily news briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang noted that the North Korean nuclear issue should be resolved through dialogue and not by means of military action.
Key Quotes via Reuters:
“China has all along upheld the aim of the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and protecting the international nuclear non-proliferation system.
At the same we are resolute in working for the protection of the peninsula’s peace and stability and uphold a peaceful resolution for the nuclear issue via dialogue and consultation
We have always believed that military means should not be an option to resolve the nuclear issue on the peninsula. Because arms cannot resolve the differences and can only cause a bigger disaster. No side can accept this
We hope all sides can avoid words and actions that intensify the problem and may cause the situation to continue to escalate”
