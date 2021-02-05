China Foreign Ministry: Firmly oppose UK revoking license of CGTN

China's foreign ministry opposed the UK broadcast regulator's move to revoked the licence of Chinese news network CGTN and urged Britain to correct mistakes immediately. The ministry further added that China reserves the right to take a necessary reaction.

It is worth reporting that UK's broadcast regulator Ofcom on Thursday revoked the licence after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel. "Our investigation showed that the licence for China Global Television Network is held by an entity which has no editorial control over its programmes," Ofcom said.