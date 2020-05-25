China: Fiscal stimulus to add 3.2ppt to GDP growth in 2020 – Standard Chartered

Economists at Standard Chartered Bank quantify the impact of the Chinese fiscal stimulus as the 2020 budget amounts to a fiscal stimulus of 5.2% of GDP, likely contributing 3.2ppt to GDP growth. USD/CNY is flat today, sitting at 7.1375.
See: China points direction for post-pandemic world
Key quotes
“According to the 2020 budget, China will increase the broad-based deficit to 10.8% of GDP this year (from an actual deficit of 5.6% in 2019). This comprises a general public deficit of 3.6% (the officially defined budget deficit), a stabilisation and carryover funds deficit of 2.9%, and a government funds account deficit of 4.3%.”
“The budget amounts to a fiscal stimulus of 5.2% of GDP in 2020, as measured by the increase in the broad deficit. This is much larger than the fiscal stimulus of 0.9% of GDP in 2019, but smaller than 7% in 2009, at the peak of the global financial crisis.”
“We estimate that fiscal stimulus will contribute 3.2ppt to GDP growth in 2020, of which 1.2ppt comes from reduced government income and 2ppt comes from increased government spending.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is pressured under 1.09 ahead of German IFO data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09 as ongoing SIno-American tensions boost the safe-haven US dollar. The German IFO figures for May are set to show a rebound from the lows. Coronavirus figures in Europe are declining.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.22, as investors continue speculating about the BOE setting negative rates. PM Johnson is under pressure after his senior adviser violated the lockdown. The UK is on a bank holiday today.
Forex Today: Dollar in demand amid high Sino-American tensions, thin liquidity expected
The new week has kicked off with dollar strength as the US and China have kept tensions high. Thin liquidity and potential erratic movements may occur as the United States and United Kingdom are on holiday.
Gold down by $6 in Asia, weekly chart shows bullish trend exhaustion
Gold, a safe-haven asset, is flashing red at press time even though the growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar are struggling to gain altitude. Technical charts indicate scope for deeper declines in the short-term.
USD/JPY keeps mild gains above previous resistance line, 200-HMA
USD/JPY bounces off an immediate support line to print a three-day winning streak. Thursday’s high appears on the bulls’ radar as immediate resistance. 107.00 could lure the bears below 200-HMA.