China Financial Stability Committee: Will step up counter-cyclical adjustments

They must balance the relationship between stabilising growth and risk prevention in China while continuing to step up counter-cyclical adjustments, China's Financial Stability Committee said in a statement on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"Will strengthen capital capabilities for small and medium banks through multiple channels," the Committee added. "Will maintain the stability of the financial system's operations."

These remarks had little to no impact on the market sentiment and major European equity indexes continue to trade with modest daily losses.