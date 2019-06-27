China’s Finance Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng is out on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the US-China trade issue.

It is not feasible to shift supply chain out of China.

Cooperation is only right option for China, US.

China hopes US drop wrong doing, listen to industry advice.

US moves hurt Chinese companies legal rights.

Urges us to immediately cancel sanctions on Chinese firms including Huawei.

No more details to disclose over the USTR Lighthizer, Liu phone call

Calls for favorable environment for Chinese President-Xi, Trump meeting.

China to reveal details of unreliable entities list soon.

Opposes US abuse of export control.

China will consider placing companies which hurt Chinese industries and pose a threat to national security on unreliable entities list.