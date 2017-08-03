Skip to main content
China Exports (YoY) CNY up to 44.7% from previous 15.9%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
03:45 GMT
China Trade Balance CNY dipped from previous 354.5B to -60.4B
FXStreet
|
03:44 GMT
China Exports (YoY) CNY: 4.2% vs previous 15.9%
FXStreet
|
03:43 GMT
China’s Feb trade data (Yuan terms): A big miss on Imports jump
FXStreet
|
03:42 GMT
Nikkei tests 50-DMA support
FXStreet
|
03:34 GMT
Russia’s OilMin Novak: Compliance with OPEC output cut deal is satisfactory
FXStreet
|
03:15 GMT
GBP/JPY revisits sub-139.00 levels on Yen strength
FXStreet
|
02:58 GMT
China’s ForeignMin: N.Korea should stop nuke development
FXStreet
|
02:47 GMT
USD/JPY attempts recovery in tandem with Nikkei, 114 eyed
FXStreet
|
02:40 GMT
Gold attempting technical recovery, eyes China data
FXStreet
|
02:22 GMT
Saudi OilMin: We'll seek an extension of the cuts deal in May
FXStreet
|
02:12 GMT
Japan PM Abe: Japan is not completely out of deflation yet
FXStreet
|
02:00 GMT
Goldman Sachs on RBA: 60% probability seen of a November rate hike
FXStreet
|
01:48 GMT
Saudi Oil Minister – Market intervention is ineffective
FXStreet
|
01:36 GMT
Japan MOF: Japan sells US Treasuries for 3rd straight month in January
FXStreet
|
01:36 GMT
PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 6.9032
FXStreet
|
01:17 GMT
Oil: OPEC back in focus - ANZ
FXStreet
|
01:03 GMT
Japan data: Capex rose at fastest rate in nearly three years
FXStreet
|
00:58 GMT
AUD/NZD trades above 1.09 for the first time since May 2016
FXStreet
|
00:51 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: 6.9034 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:46 GMT
