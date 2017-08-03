Skip to main content
China Exports (YoY) CNY declined to 4.2% from previous 15.9%
FXStreet Team
07:55 GMT
USD/CAD finds support around 1.3400
07:54 GMT
Fed: Expect four hikes this year - Natixis
07:52 GMT
France Trade Balance EUR dipped from previous €-3.42B to €-7.9B in January
07:47 GMT
France Imports, EUR increased to €45.1B in January from previous €43.845B
07:46 GMT
France Exports, EUR: €37.2B (January) vs previous €40.424B
07:46 GMT
France Trade Balance EUR down to €-7.94B in January from previous €-3.42B
07:46 GMT
France Current Account declined to €-7B in January from previous €-1.1B
07:46 GMT
US: Sentiment readings have boosting perceptions about the economy - Westpac
07:46 GMT
US T-Bond Futures: Weak daily volatility should contain any pullbacks - Natixis
07:37 GMT
ECB: Asset purchase plan likely to be steady - AmpGFX
07:30 GMT
USD/JPY drops to fresh session low amid risk-off mood
07:28 GMT
China’s Feb trade data (USD terms) shows 1st monthly deficit in 3 years
07:28 GMT
UK: Final Spring Budget to be the main event today – TDS
07:26 GMT
Germany: Hopeful rebound in industrial production numbers - ING
07:23 GMT
USD/CHF capped below 1.0150 amid moderate risk-aversion
07:21 GMT
UK Spring Budget in focus today – Danske Bank
07:20 GMT
AUDNZD: The reversal may not be over yet – TDS
07:17 GMT
Germany Industrial Production n.s.a. w.d.a. (YoY) up to 0% in January from previous -0.7%
07:01 GMT
Turkey Industrial Production (YoY) rose from previous 1.3% to 2.6% in January
07:01 GMT
