China: Expect strong import and export numbers – Goldman Sachs

China: Expect strong import and export numbers – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at Goldman Sachs out with their expectations on the upcoming Chinese trade and CPI data.
China’s trade data is due for release at the top of the hour, while the inflation data will be published tomorrow.
Key Quotes:
“We are roughly at consensus on the major China releases this week
We expect strong import and export numbers tomorrow, stable CPI and PPI readings on Wednesday, and an acceleration of broad credit growth on a sequential basis.”
