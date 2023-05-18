China: Economic recovery loses steam – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviews the latest set of data releases in the Chinese economy.
Key Takeaways
“China’s Apr data largely missed expectations which increased concerns that its economic recovery momentum has failed to sustain. The year-on-year growth rates of industrial production and retail sales were bumped up by the low comparison base from Shanghai lockdown last year but were slower than expected, particularly for industrial production.”
“The labour market recovery is still uneven while new entrants and fresh graduates are still facing hiring difficulties as seen in the surge in youth unemployment to record high.”
“Market’s expectations of the rebound in China may need to be toned down as the slowdown in external demand is exerting a far greater downside pressure on China. Furthermore, the latest data showed that China is still undergoing a property market downturn which continued to hamper investment and keep the consumer sentiment soft.”
“PBOC kept the 1Y medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate unchanged at 2.75% in May, the 9th consecutive month that it has been held steady. The central bank continued to maintain ample liquidity with net liquidity injection of CNY25 bn via MLF this month, bringing total net injection to CNY604 bn in the first five months via the MLF tool.”
“We maintain our call for another RRR cut this year but see less chance of a resumption in interest rate cut.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.