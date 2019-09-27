China: Disappointment all around – TD Securities

According to analysts at TD Securities, there was disappointment for China yesterday on a couple of fronts as contrary to most expectations China was not included in the FTSE Russel WGBI meaning that it could lose or at least not gain around $5-7bn of potential inflows per month.
Key Quotes
“Bad news for China was good news for other countries in Asia especially Malaysia which looked as though it was going to be taken out of the index. Secondly the US imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies for importing Chinese oil which showing that Iran is still an issue between the US and China.”
“Data today was disappointing as well. Industrial Profits fell sharply from 2.6% y/y in July to -2.0% y/y in August. The fall was due to a slowdown in industrial production and sales, the deeper drop in producer prices and super typhoons hitting the nation, according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics. The weakness of the economy looks set to continue into September despite trade tensions easing somewhat since August.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 1.09 as downside pressure continues
EUR/USD is trading at the low 1.09s, as monetary policy divergence weighs. German import prices dropped more than expected. President Trump's impeachment process and US data are eyed.
GBP/USD falls below 1.23 after BOE's Saunders opens door to cutting rates
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23 as BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. Top EU-UK negotiators will meet later in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold stuck in tight range above $ 1500, eyes on US data
Gold is seen extending its downside consolidation phase into the European trading, as a tug-of-war persists between the bulls and bears ahead of the key US macro data releases.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.