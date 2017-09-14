China: Disappointing economic data – Rabobank

China: Disappointing economic data – RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Disappointing Chinese data got under Asian markets’ feet today as a miss in industrial production as well as in retail sales data was reported, explains the analysis team at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“Industrial production expanded at a rate of 6% y-o-y in August, down from 6.4% in the prior month and the slowest expansion this year. At the same time, the pace of retail sales growth fell to 10.1% y-o-y, after July had already seen a decline in momentum as well. Where the consensus was expecting both production and retail sales to pick up some pace again, the slowdown in these data clearly hit a nerve.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.