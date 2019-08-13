Deutsche Bank analysts suggest that China’s credit data from yesterday was the main source of pessimism, with new loans rising by 1.06 trillion yuan and was well below consensus estimates for a 1.28 trillion print.
Key Quotes
“The year-on-year growth rate for M2 fell to 8.1% (versus expected 8.4%), near its all-time low of 8.0%, and M1 grew only 3.1% (versus expected 4.4%). Credit growth is viewed as a key leading variable for the broader Chinese economy, so the slowdown heightened concerns over global growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid ongoing Italian crisis, risk-off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, at familiar levels. The Italian Senate has postponed the no-confidence vote and political uncertainty weighs. The US dollar is gaining ground on a risk-averse mood.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2050 ahead of UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, lower. The US dollar is marginally stronger amid global concerns and the pound awaits the all-important jobs report which is expected to show faster wage growth.
USD/JPY ekes out gains despite risk-off in Asian equities
USD/JPY is better bid amid losses in the Asian equities. The uptick could be associated with technical factors. An above-forecast US inflation could bode well for USD/JPY.
Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety
Gold (futures on Conex) extends its bullish momentum into a second straight day on Tuesday, having found a strong support near $ 1500 mark a day before.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.