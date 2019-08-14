China denied a US Navy request to make scheduled port visits to Hong Kong

The latest headlines crossing the wires, via Reuters, cite that China has denied a US Navy request to make scheduled port visits to Hong Kong.
The US Navy had scheduled visits for two ships to Hong Kong, one on August 17th and the other in September.
This doesn’t seem to do anything related to the trade spat, but instead, China’s denial is more to do with the escalating tensions in Hong Kong.
Earlier today, it was reported that the Royal Thai Air Force has put two planes and officials on standby in the event they'll be needed to evacuate Thai citizens stranded in Hong Kong, as protesters have occupied passenger terminals at Hong Kong international airport since last two days.
The risk tones remain fragile amid the Hong Kong unrest and disappointing Chinese macro as markets fade the latest optimism triggered by the US tariffs delay on the Chinese imports until December. USD/JPY trades with moderate losses near 106.35 region, having failed just below 107.00 on multiple occasions.
