China data dump unimpressive: May CPI +2.4% vs +2.7% YoY, PPI -3.7% vs -3.3 % YoY

China's May Consumer Price index has arrived as follows
China May CPI
- China May CPI +2.4 pct from a year ago (Reuters poll +2.7 pct).
- China May CPI -0.8 pct from previous month (Reuters poll -0.5 pct).
- China says May food CPI+10.6 pct from a year ago; non-food cpi +0.4 pct.
China's May Producer Price index has arrived as follows
China May PPI
- China May PPI -3.7 pct from a year ago (Reuters poll -3.3 pct)
- China may PPI -0.4 pct from previous month.
AUD has been muted on the data as markets get set for the Federal Reserve showdown and take some profits off ahead of the event.
"Meanwhile, due 10-15 June, the market expects that new loans will post another strong print of CNY 1600bn, and that M2 money supply will reflect accommodative policy and pick up to 11.3%yr. Foreign investment, which was crunched in February and March, is set to mirror the improvement in the economic outlook," analysts at Westpac said.
Description the Consumer Price Index
The Consumer Price Index is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It is a measure of retail price variations within a representative basket of goods and services. The result is a comprehensive summary of the results extracted from the urban consumer price index and rural consumer price index. The purchase power of the CNY is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A substantial consumer price index increase would indicate that inflation has become a destabilizing factor in the economy, potentially prompting The People’s Bank of China to tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.
Description the Producer Price Index
The Producer Price Index released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China is a measurement of the rate of inflation experienced by producers. It captures the average changes in prices received by Chinese domestic producers of commodities in all stages of processing (crude materials, intermediate materials, and finished goods). Changes in the PPI are widely considered as an indicator of commodity inflation. If the Producer Price Index increase is excesive, it would indicate that inflation has become a destabilizing factor in the economy, The People’s Bank of China would tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or b
