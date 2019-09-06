China cuts Reserve Ratio Rate by 0.50% – AUD/USD positive

The People's Bank fo China (PBOC) has announced a cut in its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) of 0.50% from Monday, September 16.

Some banks will enjoy a double-dose of reduction – 100 basis points in two phases. Beijing estimates that the cut will unleash around 900 billion yuan – around $128 billion of liquidity into the economy.

The move will allow banks to lend more and stimulate the world's second-largest economy and positively impact other economies.

China's action may boost stock markets and commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar. However, the PBOC's move has been unsurprising to many investors as the PBOC hinted at some action.

The Federal Reserve is forecast to cut rates later this month. Both central banks are partially reacting to trade tensions between the countries.