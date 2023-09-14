China cuts banks' reserve ratio for second time in 2023 amid faltering recovery

According to Reuters, China's central bank announced on Thursday that it would cut the amount of cash that banks have to hold as reserves for the second time this year to boost liquidity and support the nation's economic recovery.
On Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 25 basis points (bps) for all institutions except those that have implemented a 5% reserve ratio. This follows a 25 bps cut for all banks in March and it comes as the world's second-largest economy struggles to maintain its post-pandemic recovery.
Market reaction
This statement had little to no impact on the Aussie's performance against its rivals. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6435, down 0.09% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats as solid US economic data offset Aussie’s jobs report
The AUD/USD enjoyed a good uptick in Thursday’s session, supported by solid economic data from the United States (US). However, the pair ended with gains of 0.28%, and as the Asian session began, it exchanges hands at 0.6436, registering minuscule losses of 0.05%.
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in six months near 1.0630 Premium
EUR/USD lost over a hundred pips after the ECB rate hike. It bottomed at 1.0631, the lowest intraday level since March 17. The pair remains under pressure due to a weaker Euro, while the latest economic reports support the US Dollar.
Gold steady on Thursday, holds the $1,910 level heading into Friday
Gold taps into $1,910 as Gold finds a break from recent selling pressure. The XAU/USD is still well off the year's highs as inflation concerns ripple through investors. Friday data poised to continue soothing market fears of a potential recession later this year.
Friend.tech generates record $1.8m in fees in 48 hours
At a time when the crypto market is not faring well, it would be a stretch to assume that the likes of social tokens would be able to gain attention. However, Friend.tech has debunked that theory rather spectacularly as it has managed to break records for the second time just a month after its launch.
S&P 500 reclaims $4,500 as US equities rally, Dow Jones rises nearly 1%
US stocks give a solid beat as economic indicators continue to beat expectations. The S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ all posted gains near 1% on the day. Friday to bring more data that could clear forecasts, extend the bull run into the weekend.