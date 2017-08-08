China Customs: China crude imports drop to the lowest in 6 months in July

China Customs: China crude imports drop to the lowest in 6 months in JulyBy Dhwani Mehta
According to the latest Chinese trade data published by the China Customs Department on Tuesday, imports for crude oil fell to a six-month low in July. China imported 34.66 million tonnes of crude last month, versus 36.11 million tonnes in June.
China’s iron-ore imports also fell 85.74 million tonnes from 94.7 million tonnes seen in June, while copper imports held steady at 390,000 tonnes in July.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.