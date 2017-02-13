Skip to main content
China Consumer Price Index (MoM) above forecasts (0.7%) in January: Actual (1%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 01:32 GMT
China Producer Price Index (YoY) above expectations (6.3%) in January: Actual (6.9%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 01:31 GMT
China Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 2.5%, above expectations (2.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 01:31 GMT
AUD/JPY retakes 1-hour 50-MA on strong Aussie data
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 01:26 GMT
US to mull new currency strategy to pressure China - WSJ
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 01:18 GMT
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8806 VS 6.8898
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 01:16 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.8800 from 6.8898 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 00:51 GMT
NAB Monthly Business Survey much better than expected - NAB
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 00:39 GMT
US senate has enough votes to confirm Mnuchin as US Treasury Secretary
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 00:37 GMT
USD/JPY: tucked in below key territory below 114 handle awaiting Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 00:32 GMT
Australia National Australia Bank's Business Confidence up to 10 in January from previous 6
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 00:31 GMT
GBP/USD sideways around 1.25 after impressive 2017 recovery before key data
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 00:00 GMT
Economic wrap: all eyes on Yellen - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 23:10 GMT
AUD/USD bulls lose control below the 1hr 200 sma ahead of key US events
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 22:56 GMT
Dollar king flexing muscles ahead of key US events/data this week - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 22:06 GMT
NZD/USD bears remain in control, target 0.7120 day ahead
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 22:04 GMT
New Zealand Food Price Index (MoM): 2.8% (January) vs -0.8%
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 21:53 GMT
Wall Street finishes at record highs for third consecutive session
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 21:29 GMT
Market wrap: king dollar reigned and US stocks at record highs - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 21:18 GMT
EUR shorts still unwinding; for now - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 13, 21:06 GMT
