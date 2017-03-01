China considers options to support the yuan and curb outflows - BBG

China considers options to support the yuan and curb outflows - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg reports latest headlines on the Chinese yuan and ongoing concerns surrounding increased capital outflows, citing that China is said to be considering options to support the yuan and curb capital outflows, including asking SOEs to convert foreign currency into yuan.
Key Headlines:
China has studied possible scenarios of yuan exchange rate and capital outflows in 2017 based on models, stress tests and field research
Is preparing contingency plans
Govt may consider asking state-owned enterprises to temporarily convert some foreign-currency holdings into yuan under current account if necessary
Financial regulators have already encouraged some SOEs to sell FX under current account
China may further cut U.S. Treasury holdings in 2017 if needed to keep exchange rate stable