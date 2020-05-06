China considers dropping numerical GDP growth target for 2020 – Bloomberg

China's leaders are considering the option of not determining a numerical gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2020, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"Leaders may instead issue a description of the goal for the GDP growth," Bloomberg further added. "Full-year economic growth will likely slow to 1.8%, according to the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg."

Market reaction

This headline had little to no impact on risk sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.77% on a daily basis.