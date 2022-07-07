“China’s Ministry of Finance is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan ($220 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding aimed at shoring up the country’s beleaguered economy,” said Bloomberg on Thursday.
Key quotes
The bond sales would be brought forward from next year’s quota, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.
It would mark the first time the issuance has been fast-tracked in this way, underscoring growing concerns in Beijing over the dire state of the world’s second-largest economy.
The proposal to adjust that timeline would therefore need to be reviewed by the State Council and might also need approval from the country’s legislative body, the National People’s Congress.
Each year local governments receive a quota for how many general and special bonds they can sell. Until 2018 provinces and cities would wait for the NPC meeting in March to officially approve that quota before they started selling the bonds, meaning the money wouldn’t be spent until much later in the year.
By the end of June, most of those bonds were sold, meaning there’s space in the second half of the year to sell more debt if the government wants to.
The government’s growth target for 2022 is looking increasingly challenging amid Covid resurgences and a property downturn. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the economy will grow 4.1% this year.
Market implications
The news adds strength to the recent risk-on mood and helps AUD/USD prices to consolidate losses at the multi-month low. The risk barometer pair was last seen picking up bids around 0.6850.
Also read: AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees an upside above 0.6850 on expectations of lower US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after facing minor resistance around 0.6850 in the late New York session. The asset is likely to extend its recovery and may surpass Thursday’s high at 0.6848 as investors are expecting downbeat US NFP data.
EUR/USD stays pressured at multi-year low around 1.0150, ECB's Lagarde, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD fails to cheer the improvement in the market’s mood as it remains depressed around a two-decade low, refreshed the previous day around 1.0150, during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US NFP data.
Gold: Bulls move in ahead of the critical NFP
The gold price is consolidatred and flat on the day, oscillating around $1,739 after edging up from a nine-month low early on Thursday. The precious metal has climbed from a low of $1,736.58 and has reached a high of $1,749.13 on the day as markets get set for Friday's US NFP data.
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks out, targets $25,000
BTC sliced though the $20,900 level, which represented the upper trendline of a symmetrical triangle that developed on the 4-hour chart. The technical formation anticipates that further buying pressure could trigger a 25% upswing towards $25,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!