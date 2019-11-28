China considering to put drafters of Hong Kong bill on no-entry list – Global Times

"China is considering to put the drafters of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on the no-entry list, barring them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao," Hu Xijin, the Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, tweeted out in the last hour.
Earlier in the day, Xijin argued that Beijing could take action against Washington's proxies in Hong Kong if it were to use the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act to sanction pro-establishment individuals.
Markets stay relatively calm despite these developments. Both the US stock markets and the bond market will be closed on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
