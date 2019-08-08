China considering new measures to stabilize trade - China Press

In an effort to stabilize trade amid ongoing US-China trade spat, Beijing is considering a series of new measures, China Securities Journal (via Bloomberg).

Key Headlines:

Diversifying imports of technologically advanced equipment. Supporting cross-border trade of e-commerce companies. The country needs to expand imports of high-tech products.

The above headlines have negligible impact on the markets, as the focus is now the currency war brewing up, with China setting its Yuan central rate above the key 7.00 level for the first time since 2008.