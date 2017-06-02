China confident on economic conditions - UOB Group

Analysts at UOB Group explained that in a continuation of its tighter monetary policy condition since end 2016 and using price as a signal mechanism, PBoC last Fri raised overnight interest rate for its standing lending facility (SLF) loans to 3.1% from 2.75% previously, effective from 3 Feb, and raised 7-day rate to 3.35% from 3.25% previously and 1-month rate to 3.7% from 3.6% previously.

Key Quotes:

"PBoC increased the costs of 7-, 14- and 28-day reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points each to 2.35%, 2.5% and 2.65% respectively."

"This is the first increase since 2013 for the two shorter tenors and the first such move since 2015 for the 28-day contracts. It is the first time for the central bank raised SLF lending rates and continued to signal its moves to deleverage and manage financial risks."

"The PBoC is also evolving towards an interest rate corridor where repo rates guide the short end and SLF rates act as the ceiling. The hikes suggest that China is confident that economic conditions are steady enough to withstand steps to rein in leverage."