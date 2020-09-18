China: Conducting military exercises near Taiwan strait

In response to the ongoing situation between the US and Taiwan, China said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is conducting military exercises near Taiwan Strait.

Additional headlines

“Exercises a response to the current situation in Taiwan Strait.”

“It is a dead-end for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan to collude with the US.“

Earlier today, Global Times, China’s influential media outlet, warned that Beijing shall use non-peaceful and other necessary means to solve the Taiwan question once and for all.

The US-Sino tensions escalate over the Taiwan issue after the US State Department announced late Wednesday, Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach is scheduled to visit Taiwan this Saturday.

Also, Reuters reported that the US is considering selling as many as seven major weapons systems to Taiwan.

Market reaction

The risk tone remains tepid amid the omnipresent US-China woes and doubts over the US economic recovery.

The US dollar licks wounds while AUD/USD keeps its recovery mode intact above 0.7300.