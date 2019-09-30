China composite PMI for September comes as 53.1 (prev 53.0)

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI was released with the China composite PMI for September arriving as 53.1 (prev 53.0).

Further details:

China Non-Manufacturing PMI Sep: 53.7 (est 53.9 ; prev 53.8).

China Manufacturing PMI Sep: 49.8 (est 49.6 ; prev 49.5).

Note: These are being jammed out before the 7 day holiday starts tomorrow.

About The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI™

The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI™, released by Markit Economics, is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private manufacturing sector companies.