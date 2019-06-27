China CommerceMin Spokesman Gao urges US to return to cooperation track

Further comments are crossing the wires from the Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao, with the key headlines found below.

Urges US to return to cooperation track.

Opposes unilateral tariff hikes US action cannot solve trade imbalance.

Welcomes measures to prevent trade escalation.

Liu, USTR Lighthizer had a good call on June 24.

US, China trade teams kept communication after the Liu, Lighthizer.

Any further tariffs will not intimidate the people in China.

Asked about report of trade war truce with US, cites that it welcomes actions that de-escalate tensions.