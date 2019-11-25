China: Capital outflows stayed in check in October – Standard Chartered

Economists at Standard Chartered are out with their report on China’s capital outflows for the month of October.

Key Quotes:

“Our tracker shows only a marginal increase in non-FDI capital outflows in October as CNY strengthened.

Merchandise trade surplus widened as decline in exports eased; FDI and ODI largely evened out.

Overall cross-border flows stayed balanced; SAFE data indicates increasing incentive to keep FX.

Trade deal optimism likely limited rise in capital outflows.”